Adam Lallana: Liverpool midfielder extends contract until 2020

Adam Lallana has scored 10 goals in 30 appearances for Liverpool this season

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has extended his contract until 2020.

Lallana, 28, joined Liverpool from Southampton for £25m in July 2014 and has scored 16 goals in 80 Premier League appearances.

The deal, worth a reported £110,000 a week, is effective from the summer and has the option of a further year.

"I'm very proud and feel quite humbled by the show of faith from the club and the manager in particular," Lallana told Liverpool's website.

"This is a really good place to be at the moment and, for a player who wants to be part of something special, I can't think of a better club to commit your future to."

Forward Philippe Coutinho signed a five-year contract in January worth about £150,000 a week, making him the highest-paid player at the club.