BBC Sport - Tottenham v KAA Gent: Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs failings take 50 seconds to spot
50 seconds to see Spurs failings - Pochettino
- From the section Football
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino says he can tell within 50 seconds if his side are set up correctly as he hunts for the club's first trophy in nine years.
MATCH PREVIEW: Tottenham Hotspur v KAA Gent
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired