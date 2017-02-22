BBC Sport - Manchester City 5-3 Monaco: Pep Guardiola says Ligue 1 side capable of comeback

Monaco capable of comeback - Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes Monaco are capable of a comeback despite his side winning the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie 5-3.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester City 5-3 Monaco

