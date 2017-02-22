Asian Champions League: Eastern thrashed in first appearance at competition

Media playback is not supported on this device 100 Women 2016: Chan Yuen-ting on making football history

Eastern, the first team to represent Hong Kong at the Asian Champions League, suffered a 7-0 thrashing by Chinese side Guangzhou Evergrande.

The side are coached by Chan Yuen-ting, who is the first woman to lead a men's team in a continental competition.

However, her side trailed after four minutes and were reduced to nine men before the break.

Yuen-ting was the first woman to lead a men's team to a title when her side won the Hong Kong top flight in 2016.