Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Moussa Dembele, Hearts, Djoum, Hibs, Lennon, Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Moussa Dembele's agent has revealed that the super starlet has his mind set on seeing out his four-year contract with Celtic - even if some of the world's biggest clubs come calling. (Daily Record)

Hearts star Arnaud Djoum has dropped a bombshell ahead of their Scottish Cup replay with Hibs by confirming he wants to leave Tynecastle in the summer. (Various)

Neil Lennon has confessed he was lying when he claimed the Scottish Cup is not a priority for Hibs. (Scottish Sun)

Craig Gordon's contract talks have been shelved until the summer after negotiations between the players' representative and Celtic reached an impasse. (Scottish Daily Mail, newspaper edition)

Dean Brett will discover on Thursday if he faces the axe from Cowdenbeath over his gambling shame, after admitting he bet on his team to lose. (Scottish Sun)

Former Rangers chief executive Derek Llambias has demanded Dave King to show where the money is at Ibrox. (Daily Record)

Moussa Dembele, 20, has scored 27 goals so far in his first season at Celtic

Neil Lennon insisted his post-Raith rant at his Hibs players proved to himself that the fire in his belly is burning as fiercely as ever. (Various)

Gordon Strachan is on the lookout for a new coach for his Scotland backroom team after Andy Watson quit his post to take up a lucrative role in Oman. (Various)

Mark Wotte has urged the Rangers board to think big and think European when it comes to their choice of director of football and said the challenge of returning the club to the Champions League was one that he "wouldn't walk away" from. (Herald)

Mark McGhee plans to hire a lawyer as he vowed to fight his SFA touchline charge. The Motherwell boss was carpeted by disciplinary chief Tony McGlennan after being sent to the stand during last week's 7-2 defeat at Aberdeen. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers midfielder Emerson Hyndman has vowed to show that the players are fully behind caretaker boss Graeme Murty. (Herald)

Peter Pawlett is determined to win back a starring role at Aberdeen and prove he is worth a new deal. (Various)

Easter Road is on course to register its biggest crowd since the iconic "Wayne Foster derby" when Hibs host Hearts tonight. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Lock Richie Gray insists he won't be getting hung up on who leads Scotland out against Wales as it will have no bearing on the result. (Various)

Scottish high jumper Allan Smith has his sights set on a medal after being handed a surprise place in next week's European Indoor Championships. (Various)

The 146th Open Championship could be the first in the event's history to offer prize money in US dollars due to to a weak pound in the wake of the Brexit vote. (Scotsman)