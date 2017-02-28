Rangers v St Johnstone

St Johnstone drew 1-1 with Rangers in December at McDiarmid Park

Clint Hill is back in the Rangers squad to face St Johnstone after missing the defeat by Inverness with a head injury.

Graeme Murty reported no fresh injury problems, with Jordan Rossiter and Niko Kranjcar still on the sidelines.

St Johnstone hope to have Keith Watson, Danny Swanson and Graham Cummins back in contention after injury while Liam Craig returns from suspension.

Murray Davidson remains on the sidelines along with long-term absentee Ally Gilchrist.

Rangers have lost their last two games, both 2-1 away from home

St Johnstone have won three in their last five outings.

Rangers have only lost once - to leaders Celtic - at home in 19 outings this season.

Saints are seeking a third straight away victory

Rangers' only win in their last five outings was at home to Greenock Morton the Scottish Cup

Saints are unbeaten in their last three meetings with Rangers, including two at Ibrox

This season's games between this sides - both in the Premiership - finished in 1-1 draws

Rangers striker Martyn Waghorn: "It's obviously not ideal and we have a big challenge ahead and we know what we have got to do.

"It's going to be difficult, but it's only us that can turn it around. We have got to play Aberdeen again twice.

"We have got a lot of belief and a lot of good players in the squad. It's going to be difficult, but never say never.

"It's part of football, how you respond and how you react to adversity.

"This is a difficult time, but it's only us that can turn it around, work on the training pitch, work off it together as a team. Doing that for the club is all we can do.

"We are playing for Rangers, you need to be clinical, you need to score goals and you need to win games - and we are not doing that just now."

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright: "I don't think past performances and results will come into it.

"They have a different person in charge. It's a totally different game because it's a totally different set of circumstances.

"They are on a run of poor results, we have come off the back of a poor result and a poor performance.

"We are still having a very good season and we will respond to it. I know they will.

"The pressure is on Rangers because they are expected to be challenging for second.

"We are doing great to be only six points behind them. So the pressure is all on Rangers: they are at home, they have had a few bad results, their fans will be demanding a response.

"The one thing Rangers will have is possession. They have created a lot of chances, they haven't maybe taken those chances and that's the one aspect of their game that has let them down this season, they have admitted that themselves.

"We have got to make sure we are right and limit them to very few opportunities, because the worry for us is they all of a sudden start taking those chances. That would cause us a problem."