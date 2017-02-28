Scottish Premiership
Inverness CT19:45Celtic
Venue: Tulloch Caledonian Stadium

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Celtic

Celtic's Scott Brown runs from Inverness CT's Iain Vigurs
Celtic beat Inverness CT 3-0 in November at Celtic Park

    Inverness CT hope Jake Mulraney, Carl Tremarco, Billy Mckay and Henri Anier can shake off recent knocks to face Celtic on Wednesday.

    Jamie McCart is unavailable against his parent club, while Aaron Doran joins Lewis Horner, Kevin McNaughton and Ryan Esson on the sidelines.

    Celtic's Jozo Simunovic is doubtful with a knock, while James Forrest is awaiting the result of a knee scan.

    Tom Rogic remains sidelined for the league leaders.

    Caley Thistle moved off the bottom of the table following Friday's 2-1 win over Rangers and stayed there after Hamilton Accies lost 2-0 to Celtic on Saturday.

    The reigning champions' win kept them 24 points ahead of Aberdeen at the top of the table, but now they face the only Scottish team to have denied them a win this season - with a 2-2 draw at Caledonian Stadium in September.

    • Celtic have won their last 15 games in all competitions - and their last 21 in the Premiership
    • Caley Thistle ended a run of five games without a win by beating Rangers on Friday
    • Celtic are unbeaten in 32 domestic games this season
    • Caley Thistle are unbeaten in their last three home games
    • Celtic are unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Caley Thistle
    • The sides drew 2-2 on Celtic's last visit to Caledonian Stadium in September
    • Celtic have scored nine without reply in their last two meetings with Caley Thistle

    Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Richie Foran: "I know what these boys are like. I have gone into battle with them, played alongside them and know them inside out.

    "Sometimes you need a rocket up them to get a reaction, but sometimes they need an arm around them.

    "Most of all, we have stuck together as a group. Players, staff, the chairman, the fans, that's what will get us through.

    "Our last two performances give us a big boost going into this game, but we know we are up against a fantastic side."

    Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "We should have won the game in September, the keeper had an incredible game, but we've played Inverness twice since and got two victories.

    "I must say, they've shown up well, Richie and his team, since we last played them and won 6-0.

    "They've reflected on that game, been difficult to beat and had two excellent results, away at Hearts and on Friday night, when they had a really good victory.

    "We recognise it will be a tough game for us, but the onus is on us to try to break them down and look to attack and get the positive result we want.

    "We have 12 games left in the league and hopefully a few more cup games to go and the players are still fresh and have the focus - we see that in every game we play."

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Celtic2625105376
    2Aberdeen2716472652
    3Rangers261277443
    4Hearts2610881238
    5St Johnstone261079037
    6Dundee268612-530
    7Partick Thistle267811-429
    8Kilmarnock2661010-1728
    9Hamilton2741211-1324
    10Ross County265912-1724
    11Motherwell266614-2324
    12Inverness CT2641012-1622
