Scottish Premiership
Dundee19:45Partick Thistle
Venue: Dens Park

Dundee v Partick Thistle

Dundee's Craig Wighton battles for the ball against Partick Thistle's Ziggy Gordon
Dundee lost 2-0 at Firhill in December

    Dundee boss Paul Hartley has no fresh injury worries ahead of the Premiership encounter with Partick Thistle.

    Midfielder Mark O'Hara has overcome the ankle knock he sustained against Motherwell on Saturday while defender James McPake remains out.

    Partick Thistle have no new injury concerns for the trip to Dens Park.

    Long-term absentees Sean Welsh, Ryan Scully, Stuart Bannigan and Gary Fraser remain out.

    Sixth place Dundee are a point ahead of Partick Thistle in the Premiership table.

    • Dundee are unbeaten in four games and are seeking a third straight victory
    • Thistle have won three games in a row without conceding a goal
    • Thistle have won their two meetings with Dundee this season, both by 2-0

    Dundee manager Paul Hartley: "I have always been a manager that puts teams out that want to win football games, that are really attack-minded and play some excellent football and been on the front foot.

    "I was a little bit disappointed with the goal we lost [in Saturday's 5-1 win over Motherwell]. We told the players we weren't happy with some things.

    "We had a little go at the players to make sure that they kept a level of concentration. I don't think you can ever be happy but the players knew at half-time that they had to manage the game in the second half."

    Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "We have been fighting for a top-six spot and a relegation battle at the same time. I don't think it will change any time soon.

    "Our incentive is to get in the top six and pull away from the teams below us. I have watched Dundee's last couple of games and they are flying high. It will be a real tough affair.

    "We still know we are not too far from the bottom but we know a massive three points will take us further away."

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Celtic2625105376
    2Aberdeen2716472652
    3Rangers261277443
    4Hearts2610881238
    5St Johnstone261079037
    6Dundee268612-530
    7Partick Thistle267811-429
    8Kilmarnock2661010-1728
    9Hamilton2741211-1324
    10Ross County265912-1724
    11Motherwell266614-2324
    12Inverness CT2641012-1622
    View full Scottish Premiership table

