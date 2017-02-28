Dundee v Partick Thistle

Dundee lost 2-0 at Firhill in December

Dundee boss Paul Hartley has no fresh injury worries ahead of the Premiership encounter with Partick Thistle.

Midfielder Mark O'Hara has overcome the ankle knock he sustained against Motherwell on Saturday while defender James McPake remains out.

Partick Thistle have no new injury concerns for the trip to Dens Park.

Long-term absentees Sean Welsh, Ryan Scully, Stuart Bannigan and Gary Fraser remain out.

Sixth place Dundee are a point ahead of Partick Thistle in the Premiership table.

Dundee are unbeaten in four games and are seeking a third straight victory

Thistle have won three games in a row without conceding a goal

Thistle have won their two meetings with Dundee this season, both by 2-0

Dundee manager Paul Hartley: "I have always been a manager that puts teams out that want to win football games, that are really attack-minded and play some excellent football and been on the front foot.

"I was a little bit disappointed with the goal we lost [in Saturday's 5-1 win over Motherwell]. We told the players we weren't happy with some things.

"We had a little go at the players to make sure that they kept a level of concentration. I don't think you can ever be happy but the players knew at half-time that they had to manage the game in the second half."

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald: "We have been fighting for a top-six spot and a relegation battle at the same time. I don't think it will change any time soon.

"Our incentive is to get in the top six and pull away from the teams below us. I have watched Dundee's last couple of games and they are flying high. It will be a real tough affair.

"We still know we are not too far from the bottom but we know a massive three points will take us further away."