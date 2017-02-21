Bury: Callum Styles signs first professional contract with the Shakers

Styles, with chairman Stewart Day (left) and manager Lee Clark (right), has made six first-team appearances so far

Bury striker Callum Styles has signed his first professional contract with the Shakers.

Styles, 16, made history in May 2016 when he became the first player born in the 21st century to feature in a Football League fixture.

"He is an unbelievable talent and a very special player," new Bury manager Lee Clark told the club website.

"I saw him when he came on to the pitch at Chesterfield [on Saturday], and wow - he was awesome."

Styles arrived at Gigg Lane in March 2016 after being released by Burnley and made his debut from the bench in a 3-2 victory over Southend in the final game of last season.

His new deal will run until the summer of 2019.

Youth team boss Ryan Kidd said: "We beat off several Championship clubs for his signature, and it wasn't long before we knew we had someone special in the building.

"Callum has progressed his all round game this season to new heights and his work rate is now matching his undoubted talent."