Neil Warnock: Progress made in talks over Cardiff manager's future

By Rob Phillips

BBC Wales football correspondent

Cardiff City boss Neil Warnock
Cardiff City have picked up 21 points in 2017 - more than anyone else in the Championship

Talks over Neil Warnock's future as Cardiff City manger are progressing, according to club sources.

The former Leeds United and Rotherham boss has been seeking assurances over the club's close-season transfer policy before committing to a new deal.

Warnock, 68, whose contract ends in the summer, had a meeting with Bluebirds chairman Mehmet Dalman on Monday.

A source at the Championship club has told BBC Wales Sport "progress" was made during the informal discussions.

Cardiff were in the relegation zone when Warnock took over in October, but have moved up to 12th after three successive victories.

Before Saturday's 5-0 win over Rotherham, Dalman told BBC Wales Sport he was confident of keeping Warnock.

Owner Vincent Tan will have to consider Financial Fair Play regulations when agreeing to make funds summer available in the summer.

Providing Tan gives the go-ahead, the club hierarchy will be keen to reach a new agreement with Warnock as soon as possible.

