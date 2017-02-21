Motherwell's Mark McGhee facing second misconduct charge of season

Referee Alan Muir sent Mark McGhee to the stand

Motherwell's Mark McGhee is facing a second touchline ban this season after being called to a hearing for being sent to the stand against Aberdeen.

Scottish FA compliance officer Tony McGlennan has issued a notice of complaint against the manager.

McGhee is accused of using offensive, abusing and/or insulting language and gestures towards a match official.

He is also facing a charge of adopting aggressive behaviour towards an official.

McGhee's had until next Tuesday to respond to the complaint before a planned hearing on Thursday 16 March.

He was sent to the stand by referee Alan Muir in the 60th minute of Well's 7-2 thrashing by Aberdeen in the Scottish Premiership with his side already trailing 4-0.

Media playback is not supported on this device Furious Motherwell manager Mark McGhee is sent to the Pittodrie stand

McGhee was given a three-match touchline ban in December after being found guilty of abusing referee John Beaton during a 2-0 defeat by Dundee.

One of those games was suspended pending any further breach.

Two further charges were dropped - adopting "aggressive behaviour towards a match official; and/or" adopting "aggressive behaviour towards a steward".

McGhee said he was "horrified" by the attitude of fourth official John McKendrick as he was sent to the stand at Pittodrie and hinted that there "is an agenda" by officials.

He said Motherwell wanted an explanation from the Scottish FA's head of referees, John Fleming, about recent decisions that have gone against his side.