Saint-Étienne v Manchester United

Striker Wayne Rooney has been left out of Manchester United's squad for Wednesday's Europa League last-32 second-leg tie against Saint-Etienne.

Rooney, 31, has missed the last four United games with a minor leg injury and does not make the trip despite training on Tuesday morning.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah is included in the 20-man squad but full-backs Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian miss out.

Jose Mourinho's side have a 3-0 advantage after the first leg.

Midfielder Ander Herrera is suspended and defender Phil Jones is absent with a hamstring injury.

Following the trip to France, United will face Southampton on Sunday in the EFL Cup final at Wembley Stadium.