Champions League - Round of 16 - 1st Leg
FC Porto19:45Juventus
Venue: Estádio do Dragão

FC Porto v Juventus

Gonzalo Higuain
Gonzalo Higuain has scored only two goals in 20 Champions League knockout games

    Leonardo Bonucci says his Juventus side must respect FC Porto in Wednesday's Champions League last-16 first leg.

    Juventus were beaten finalists in 2015 and are among the favourites to lift the trophy in Cardiff in May.

    But Italy defender Bonucci has warned that Porto "definitely don't have anything to lose".

    "Porto aren't one of the top-ranked teams we could have drawn, but we have to have total respect for them," the 29-year-old added.

    "If we want to stay in Europe, we'll need a great performance on the night."

    Juve defenders Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini are both doubts with thigh strains, while Porto have no injury concerns.

    A renewed rivalry between two legends

    Gianluigi Buffon and Iker Casillas
    Buffon and Casillas have 12 league titles, two World Cups, two European championships, three Champions Leagues and a Uefa Cup between them

    Wednesday's game will be the 17th time goalkeepers Gianluigi Buffon and Iker Casillas have faced each other.

    Their rivalry goes back almost two decades and Porto's Casillas, 35, is stll full of admiration for 39-year-old Buffon.

    "I am lucky enough to be younger than Gigi. I was 14 when I started and he was 18; I was able to see and appreciate his style and personality," said Casillas.

    "As I grew up, I looked up to him and then we evolved together and we've had similar careers.

    "Ours is a healthy, positive rivalry. We really appreciate each other and playing against him is always a pleasure."

    Wednesday 22nd February 2017

