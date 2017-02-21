Sevilla v Leicester: Claudio Ranieri thinks Champions League tie could turn season around

Leicester have lost just one of their six games in Europe this season

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri says Wednesday's Champions League last 16 first-leg tie at Sevilla could prove to be a turning point in the Foxes' fortunes this season.

The defending Premier League champions are struggling domestically as they sit just once place and one point above the relegation zone.

However, they have won four of their six games in Europe this season.

"This game could be everything," said Ranieri.

"If we win, something could change. We need one match like this."

'Foxes are the underdog'

Leicester, who are without striker Islam Slimani as he struggles to overcome a groin injury, face a tough task against a side that are experienced European campaigners.

They are five-time Europa League winners and are participating in the Champions League for the second successive season.

Sevilla are third in La Liga and have lost just twice at home all season - to Barcelona in the league and Juventus in the Champions League.

"We know in our mind we are the underdog," added Ranieri.

"If you see in the last 10 years what Sevilla achieves, it's amazing.

"They are used to staying at the top. They have good players but we are ready to fight and ready to play our football."

Foxes pose 'plenty of risks" for Sevilla

Despite Leicester's domestic troubles, Sevilla boss Jorge Sampaoli believes the Foxes can still cause them plenty of trouble.

He said: "I think Leicester are not having a good time in the league, they have a lot of doubts when last year they had so much belief.

"They were brilliant in the league last year and have been great in the Champions League, they qualified very quickly so in a two-legged tie it still poses a lot of risks for us."

Sevilla are without right back Gabriel Mercado, who is suspended, and the injured Nicolas Pareja (groin).