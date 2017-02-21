Test your Champions League wits
-
- From the section European Football
This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser
This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired