FA Cup: BBC to show Man City v Huddersfield fifth-round replay

Highlights: Huddersfield 0-0 Man City

The FA Cup fifth-round replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield on Wednesday, 1 March will be shown live on BBC One.

The Terriers, third in the Championship, held Premier League side City to a goalless draw in the original game at John Smith's Stadium.

The only replay from the fifth round will kick off at 19:45 GMT.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Lincoln, Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Tottenham are all already through.