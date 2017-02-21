FA Cup: BBC to show Man City v Huddersfield fifth-round replay

Media playback is not supported on this device

Highlights: Huddersfield 0-0 Man City

The FA Cup fifth-round replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield on Wednesday, 1 March will be shown live on BBC One.

The Terriers, third in the Championship, held Premier League side City to a goalless draw in the original game at John Smith's Stadium.

The only replay from the fifth round will kick off at 19:45 GMT.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Lincoln, Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Tottenham are all already through.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp
CAMP

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired