FA Cup: BBC to show Man City v Huddersfield fifth-round replay
- From the section Football
The FA Cup fifth-round replay between Manchester City and Huddersfield on Wednesday, 1 March will be shown live on BBC One.
The Terriers, third in the Championship, held Premier League side City to a goalless draw in the original game at John Smith's Stadium.
The only replay from the fifth round will kick off at 19:45 GMT.
Arsenal, Chelsea, Lincoln, Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Millwall and Tottenham are all already through.