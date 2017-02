From the section

Paddy McCourt won 18 caps for Northern Ireland

Former Northern Ireland player Paddy McCourt has signed for League of Ireland Premier Division club Finn Harps.

The 33-year-old winger is expected to make his debut for the Donegal club in Friday's opening league fixture against Cork City.

McCourt left Irish League club Glenavon in December, midway through a one-year deal.

His former clubs include Celtic, Rochdale, Barnsley and Brighton.