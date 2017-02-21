Scottish Gossip: Brett, Rangers, Murty, Dembele

Football gossip

Cowdenbeath defender Dean Brett fears being released by the Scottish League Two club after admitting gambling on football matches. (Various)

Rangers have stepped up their search for a new manager and director of football with a series of interviews. However, interim boss Graeme Murty will remain in the hotseat for the Old Firm derby at Celtic Park on 12 March.

SFA performance director Malky Mackay says Brendan Rodgers and Derek McInnes have thrown their weight behind Project Brave, which is designed to drag Scottish football out of the doldrums.

Celtic striker Moussa Dembele's agent has revealed the importance of a one-to-one chat with Brendan Rodgers in sealing the forward's switch from Fulham. Mamadi Fofana says Rodgers urged Dembele to contact Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling to discuss his previous development of players.

