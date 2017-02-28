Second Half ends, Ayr United 1, Raith Rovers 0.
Ayr United 1-0 Raith Rovers
Farid El Alagui's header was enough for Ayr United to beat Raith Rovers, who were forced to play midfielder Ryan Stevenson as a goalkeeper.
Stevenson had to start in goal because Raith's three keepers are all injured.
Kevin Cuthbert, Conor Brennan and Aaron Lennox were missing with hernia, foot and jaw injuries respectively.
Rovers failed to sign a goalkeeper on an emergency loan basis, so Stevenson stepped up and was beaten only by El Alagui's back post header.
That apart, Stevenson was largely untested and his goal-kicks, catches and sweeping were generally competent.
The 32-year-old was wearing the gloves of Dundee United goalkeeper Cammy Bell, which had been left in the car of Raith team-mate Ryan Hardie.
Former Ayr player Stevenson saved well from El Alagui and Michael Rose in the first half, but the expected peppering of balls into his goal-mouth never materialised.
And he could not be blamed for El Alagui's first goal for Ayr, which gave the hosts their first league win since 22 October.
Raith's Ryan Hardie hit the crossbar with a header and Chris Johnston watched his shot cleared by United defender Nicky Devlin in the opening 45 minutes.
Ninth-placed Ayr are now only one point behind the Kirkcaldy men after a first win in 16 attempts in the league.
Line-ups
Ayr
- 1Fleming
- 2Devlin
- 26McKenna
- 22Balatoni
- 18Meggatt
- 4GilmourBooked at 58mins
- 14CairneySubstituted forRoseat 6'minutes
- 20WardropeSubstituted forMooreat 57'minutes
- 21McGuffieSubstituted forBoyleat 84'minutes
- 10Forrest
- 15El Alagui
Substitutes
- 3Boyle
- 5Rose
- 9Moore
- 12Harkins
- 17McKenzie
- 19Hart
Raith Rovers
- 66Stevenson
- 6BenedictusSubstituted forCoustrainat 70'minutes
- 5Mvoto
- 55Barr
- 2Thomson
- 7JohnstonSubstituted forBarrat 80'minutes
- 14Davidson
- 4Callachan
- 3McHattie
- 52Hardie
- 20McManusSubstituted forStewartat 80'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Stewart
- 11Barr
- 12Matthews
- 16Coustrain
- 18Roberts
- 19Skacel
- 21Thompson
- Referee:
- William Collum
- Attendance:
- 1,103
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Attempt missed. Mark Stewart (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Nicky Devlin (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers).
Farid El Alagui (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Barr (Raith Rovers).
Attempt missed. Joel Coustrain (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Patrick Boyle replaces Craig McGuffie.
Attempt missed. Ross Callachan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Mark Stewart replaces Declan McManus.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Bobby Barr replaces Chris Johnston.
Attempt saved. Ross Callachan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Craig Moore (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Jean-Yves Mvoto.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Joel Coustrain replaces Kyle Benedictus.
Nicky Devlin (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kevin McHattie (Raith Rovers).
Alan Forrest (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ross Callachan (Raith Rovers).
Foul by Daryll Meggatt (Ayr United).
Chris Johnston (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 1, Raith Rovers 0. Farid El Alagui (Ayr United) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Brian Gilmour following a corner.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Craig Barr.
Attempt blocked. Alan Forrest (Ayr United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Jean-Yves Mvoto (Raith Rovers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Booking
Brian Gilmour (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Brian Gilmour (Ayr United).
Chris Johnston (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Craig Moore replaces Michael Wardrope.
Foul by Michael Wardrope (Ayr United).
Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Ryan Hardie (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Craig McGuffie (Ayr United).
Chris Johnston (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ryan Hardie (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the top right corner.
Attempt missed. Declan McManus (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Farid El Alagui (Ayr United).
Craig Barr (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.