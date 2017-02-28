Tranmere Rovers P-P Forest Green Rovers

National League
Prenton Park
A match at Prenton Park has been postponed because of poor weather conditions for the first time since the 2012-13 season

Tranmere Rovers' National League game against Forest Green Rovers has been postponed after the pitch at Prenton Park failed a pre-match inspection.

The match was scheduled to begin at 19:45 GMT on Tuesday, but heavy rain has made the pitch unplayable.

A new date for the National League fixture is yet to be confirmed.

The two sides are level on points, vying for promotion in fourth and third place respectively and are four points behind leaders Lincoln City.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Lincoln City3121463167
2Dag & Red3320492264
3Forest Green3318962663
4Tranmere3219672063
5Dover33185101959
6Aldershot3416991657
7Gateshead34151092255
8Barrow32141261854
9Macclesfield32165111453
10Wrexham35131012-749
11Chester34121012546
12Bromley3413615-945
13Boreham Wood33111012143
14Solihull Moors3412715-443
15Eastleigh34101212-242
16Sutton United3111614-839
17Braintree3310815-1638
18Torquay349817-1035
19Guiseley349817-1335
20Woking349718-1634
21Maidstone United349718-2334
22Southport348719-3331
23North Ferriby United359323-3130
24York3351315-2228
View full National League table

