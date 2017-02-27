Hamilton Academical v Aberdeen

Hamilton lost 2-1 to Aberdeen at Pittodrie in December

Defender Georgios Sarris should return to the Hamilton Accies squad for Tuesday's visit by Aberdeen following a knee injury.

Midfielder Ali Crawford faces a fitness test, but Jesus Garcia Tena, Darren Lyon, Alex D'Acol, Louis Longridge and Shaun Want remain sidelined.

Aberdeen will again be without striker Jayden Stockley through injury.

Winger Jonny Hayes has been passed fit after going off late on against Ross County on Saturday.

Hamilton dropped to the bottom of the Premiership after Inverness Caledonian Thistle's win over Rangers on Friday.

Aberdeen moved nine points clear of Rangers in second place after their 1-0 win over Ross County.

Hamilton have won once in their last five outings - on penalties against Dunfermline Athletic in the Scottish Cup

Aberdeen have won 10 of their last 11 games, their only defeat being by Celtic

The Dons are seeking a sixth straight victory

Aberdeen lost on their last visit to New Douglas Park - 1-0 in October

Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning: "When you look at every other club in the bottom six or seven, they have been bottom at some point apart from us until now.

"It doesn't change anything. I am not trying to cover over anything. We are bottom because we have not won enough games, as simple as that.

"But the performance levels have been relatively consistent. We haven't been excellent one week and rubbish the next week.

"Aberdeen are in a good run of form. We know it is a difficult task, they have a lot of attacking threat, but we have beaten them before and so you have to believe that we can do it again.

"If we win tomorrow night before the other teams play, we could be a few places up the league, so it is still all to play for."

Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis: "I don't think there's a danger of complacency in our squad.

"We take it game by game. The work-rate that we put in this season, and especially recently, and the energy we have got in the team is fantastic.

"We will look to continue doing that at the start of the game, look to play with intensity and a high tempo, as we do every game.

"At the moment, it is working, we are approaching games well and getting the right results.

"It's easy to say 'just do the same', but we need to make sure we apply ourselves the same, prepare right, and I'm sure we will."