Cheltenham Town v Carlisle United
-
- From the section Football
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Doncaster
|33
|19
|8
|6
|63
|40
|23
|65
|2
|Plymouth
|32
|19
|5
|8
|52
|35
|17
|62
|3
|Carlisle
|33
|15
|13
|5
|56
|48
|8
|58
|4
|Portsmouth
|32
|16
|7
|9
|48
|29
|19
|55
|5
|Luton
|33
|14
|12
|7
|49
|31
|18
|54
|6
|Exeter
|33
|15
|6
|12
|53
|37
|16
|51
|7
|Colchester
|33
|14
|8
|11
|50
|42
|8
|50
|8
|Mansfield
|33
|13
|11
|9
|43
|38
|5
|50
|9
|Stevenage
|33
|15
|4
|14
|52
|50
|2
|49
|10
|Cambridge
|32
|13
|7
|12
|41
|37
|4
|46
|11
|Wycombe
|33
|13
|7
|13
|40
|42
|-2
|46
|12
|Barnet
|33
|11
|12
|10
|41
|44
|-3
|45
|13
|Morecambe
|32
|13
|6
|13
|41
|47
|-6
|45
|14
|Grimsby
|33
|12
|8
|13
|39
|40
|-1
|44
|15
|Blackpool
|32
|10
|13
|9
|47
|35
|12
|43
|16
|Crawley
|32
|12
|6
|14
|40
|50
|-10
|42
|17
|Yeovil
|33
|9
|12
|12
|33
|40
|-7
|39
|18
|Crewe
|33
|8
|12
|13
|36
|48
|-12
|36
|19
|Cheltenham
|33
|8
|11
|14
|37
|46
|-9
|35
|20
|Accrington
|31
|8
|10
|13
|34
|44
|-10
|34
|21
|Notts County
|33
|9
|7
|17
|37
|58
|-21
|34
|22
|Hartlepool
|33
|7
|11
|15
|39
|58
|-19
|32
|23
|Leyton Orient
|33
|8
|5
|20
|35
|51
|-16
|29
|24
|Newport
|33
|5
|11
|17
|37
|53
|-16
|26
Get latest scores and headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Enjoy the best debate, analysis and interviews with 5 live and World Service football plus our commentary listings.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired