Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Derby County 0.
Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Derby County
Blackburn Rovers boosted their Championship survival chances with a gutsy 1-0 victory over Derby County who are now winless in six league games.
Craig Conway scored the only goal of the night when he smashed home a 58th-minute penalty after Sam Gallagher was brought down by Alex Pearce.
Striker Marvin Emnes should have put Rovers ahead before the break but blasted over with the goal gaping.
Bradley Johnson almost equalised late on but his header hit the bar.
Victory for Tony Mowbray in his first home game since taking over from Owen Coyle sees Blackburn move level on points with Bristol City in 21st, who lost at Aston Villa on Tuesday.
However, they remain in the relegation zone with an inferior goal difference.
The win was no more than Rovers deserved against an out-of-sorts Rams whose play-off hopes appear to be over.
Steve McLaren's side failed to win in February, losing four of their six matches this month, and are 10 points behind Sheffield Wednesday in sixth.
Line-ups
Blackburn
- 1SteeleBooked at 90mins
- 24NyambeBooked at 11mins
- 26Lenihan
- 14Mulgrew
- 5Williams
- 7FeeneySubstituted forBennettat 69'minutesBooked at 83mins
- 6Lowe
- 23GuthrieBooked at 24minsSubstituted forTomlinsonat 87'minutes
- 32Conway
- 17EmnesSubstituted forMahoneyat 70'minutes
- 19Gallagher
Substitutes
- 12Graham
- 18Lucas João
- 27Tomlinson
- 28Mahoney
- 30Brown
- 31Bennett
- 33Raya
Derby
- 1Carson
- 2Christie
- 12Baird
- 16Pearce
- 25LoweBooked at 37minsSubstituted forAnyaat 86'minutes
- 19HughesSubstituted forCamaraat 64'minutes
- 17de SartBooked at 90mins
- 15Johnson
- 10Ince
- 28Nugent
- 7RussellSubstituted forVydraat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Bryson
- 8Anya
- 18Butterfield
- 20Camara
- 23Vydra
- 29Olsson
- 35Mitchell
- Referee:
- Darren Bond
- Attendance:
- 10,536
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Derby County 0.
Booking
Julien de Sart (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Julien de Sart (Derby County).
Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Jason Steele (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Bradley Johnson (Derby County) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Julien de Sart with a cross.
Attempt saved. Tom Ince (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matej Vydra.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Willem Tomlinson replaces Danny Guthrie.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Ikechi Anya replaces Max Lowe.
Attempt missed. David Nugent (Derby County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Abdoul Camara with a cross.
Booking
Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Julien de Sart (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt missed. Tom Ince (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Cyrus Christie (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt missed. David Nugent (Derby County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Cyrus Christie with a cross.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Jason Lowe.
Attempt blocked. Tom Ince (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Abdoul Camara.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Derrick Williams.
Offside, Blackburn Rovers. Ryan Nyambe tries a through ball, but Sam Gallagher is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darragh Lenihan with a headed pass.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Danny Guthrie (Blackburn Rovers) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Bradley Johnson (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. David Nugent (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. David Nugent (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Ince.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Connor Mahoney replaces Marvin Emnes.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Elliott Bennett replaces Liam Feeney.
Attempt missed. Julien de Sart (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by David Nugent.
Alex Pearce (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marvin Emnes (Blackburn Rovers).
Attempt missed. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Craig Conway (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sam Gallagher.
Attempt missed. Abdoul Camara (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Bradley Johnson.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Abdoul Camara replaces Will Hughes.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Matej Vydra replaces Johnny Russell.
Will Hughes (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Feeney (Blackburn Rovers).