Blackburn Rovers 1-0 Derby County

Blackburn's Craig Conway has scored three league goals this season

Blackburn Rovers boosted their Championship survival chances with a gutsy 1-0 victory over Derby County who are now winless in six league games.

Craig Conway scored the only goal of the night when he smashed home a 58th-minute penalty after Sam Gallagher was brought down by Alex Pearce.

Striker Marvin Emnes should have put Rovers ahead before the break but blasted over with the goal gaping.

Bradley Johnson almost equalised late on but his header hit the bar.

Victory for Tony Mowbray in his first home game since taking over from Owen Coyle sees Blackburn move level on points with Bristol City in 21st, who lost at Aston Villa on Tuesday.

However, they remain in the relegation zone with an inferior goal difference.

The win was no more than Rovers deserved against an out-of-sorts Rams whose play-off hopes appear to be over.

Steve McLaren's side failed to win in February, losing four of their six matches this month, and are 10 points behind Sheffield Wednesday in sixth.