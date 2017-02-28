Aston Villa 2-0 Bristol City

Jonathan Kodjia celebrates after scoring the opening goal

Jonathan Kodjia scored against his former club as Aston Villa beat Bristol City to record back-to-back wins for only the third time this season.

Kodjia, who joined Villa in August in a reported £11m deal, endured a torrid first half, blasting a penalty over the bar after Gary Gardner was fouled.

But the 27-year-old's superb header put the hosts ahead after the break.

Conor Hourihane tapped home his first Villa goal after Albert Adomah's shot was blocked to seal victory.

Kodjia, whose every touch was booed by the travelling supporters, was also instrumental in the build-up to Hourihane's strike, superbly dispossessing Bailey Wright moments earlier.

Aston Villa had not won a game in 2017 prior to Saturday's 1-0 victory over Derby County, but now move up to 15th in the Championship table, nine points clear of the relegation places.

However, defeat at Villa Park increases the pressure on Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson, with his side only out of the bottom three on goal difference and having lost 11 of their past 14 league matches.

They did twice strike the woodwork against Villa, in the first half through Wright's header and then at 1-0 down via winger Calum O'Dowda.

Andre Green also hit the post with a brilliant long-range effort for the hosts, who have now kept clean sheets in two successive league matches for the first time since March 2015.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce:

"We've played far better than that and lost but what we have seen in the last few days is the resilience, two clean sheets.

"He [Jonathan Kodjia] can drive us all mad at times, there's no question about that. But when you look at his goals - that's his 12th in what, 24 games, that's not bad at all so fair play to him.

"He was devastated at half-time but he's come back. He's got us a good goal again."

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson:

"I thought first half we were good, playing on the front foot.

"It's a fine line between success and failure.

"We had a wobbly spell 10 minutes into the second half and that disappointed me - we dropped a bit deep and got a bit timid."