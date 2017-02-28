Championship
Aston Villa2Bristol City0

Aston Villa 2-0 Bristol City

By Brendon Mitchell

BBC Sport at Villa Park

Jonathan Kodjia
Jonathan Kodjia celebrates after scoring the opening goal

Jonathan Kodjia scored against his former club as Aston Villa beat Bristol City to record back-to-back wins for only the third time this season.

Kodjia, who joined Villa in August in a reported £11m deal, endured a torrid first half, blasting a penalty over the bar after Gary Gardner was fouled.

But the 27-year-old's superb header put the hosts ahead after the break.

Conor Hourihane tapped home his first Villa goal after Albert Adomah's shot was blocked to seal victory.

Kodjia, whose every touch was booed by the travelling supporters, was also instrumental in the build-up to Hourihane's strike, superbly dispossessing Bailey Wright moments earlier.

Aston Villa had not won a game in 2017 prior to Saturday's 1-0 victory over Derby County, but now move up to 15th in the Championship table, nine points clear of the relegation places.

However, defeat at Villa Park increases the pressure on Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson, with his side only out of the bottom three on goal difference and having lost 11 of their past 14 league matches.

They did twice strike the woodwork against Villa, in the first half through Wright's header and then at 1-0 down via winger Calum O'Dowda.

Andre Green also hit the post with a brilliant long-range effort for the hosts, who have now kept clean sheets in two successive league matches for the first time since March 2015.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce:

"We've played far better than that and lost but what we have seen in the last few days is the resilience, two clean sheets.

"He [Jonathan Kodjia] can drive us all mad at times, there's no question about that. But when you look at his goals - that's his 12th in what, 24 games, that's not bad at all so fair play to him.

"He was devastated at half-time but he's come back. He's got us a good goal again."

Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson:

"I thought first half we were good, playing on the front foot.

"It's a fine line between success and failure.

"We had a wobbly spell 10 minutes into the second half and that disappointed me - we dropped a bit deep and got a bit timid."

Line-ups

Aston Villa

  • 34Johnstone
  • 21HuttonBooked at 43mins
  • 12Chester
  • 2Baker
  • 3Taylor
  • 22GardnerSubstituted forHourihaneat 38'minutes
  • 25Jedinak
  • 5Lansbury
  • 37AdomahSubstituted forBreeat 77'minutes
  • 26Kodjia
  • 19GreenBooked at 82minsSubstituted forBjarnasonat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Elphick
  • 14Hourihane
  • 16Bree
  • 20Bjarnason
  • 23Amavi
  • 31Bunn
  • 40Grealish

Bristol City

  • 33GieferBooked at 19mins
  • 26Vyner
  • 4Flint
  • 42WrightBooked at 68mins
  • 3BryanBooked at 86mins
  • 7SmithBooked at 16minsSubstituted forTaylorat 67'minutes
  • 6O'Neil
  • 32Cotterill
  • 14ReidBooked at 39mins
  • 11O'DowdaSubstituted forPatersonat 67'minutes
  • 18WilbrahamSubstituted forTomlinat 77'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Fielding
  • 10Tomlin
  • 12Taylor
  • 20Paterson
  • 21Pack
  • 23Magnusson
  • 31Hegeler
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
28,119

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamBristol City
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home19
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home15
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Bristol City 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, Bristol City 0.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Nathan Baker.

Attempt saved. Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neil Taylor.

James Chester (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie Paterson (Bristol City).

Henri Lansbury (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lee Tomlin (Bristol City).

Attempt blocked. Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. David Cotterill (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bailey Wright.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Mile Jedinak.

Offside, Aston Villa. Henri Lansbury tries a through ball, but Jonathan Kodjia is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. Birkir Bjarnason replaces Andre Green because of an injury.

Booking

Joe Bryan (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

James Bree (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Bryan (Bristol City).

Foul by Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa).

Bailey Wright (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt blocked. Bobby Reid (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Andre Green (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.

Andre Green (Aston Villa).

Fabian Giefer (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Bree with a cross.

Jonathan Kodjia (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Zak Vyner (Bristol City).

Foul by Nathan Baker (Aston Villa).

Jamie Paterson (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Lee Tomlin (Bristol City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gary O'Neil.

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Alan Hutton.

Substitution

Substitution, Aston Villa. James Bree replaces Albert Adomah.

Substitution

Substitution, Bristol City. Lee Tomlin replaces Aaron Wilbraham.

Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by David Cotterill (Bristol City).

Attempt blocked. Aaron Wilbraham (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matty Taylor with a cross.

Foul by Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa).

Aaron Wilbraham (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Henri Lansbury.

Attempt missed. Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Booking

Bailey Wright (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alan Hutton (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Newcastle3423473873
2Brighton3421853071
3Huddersfield332058865
4Leeds34194111261
5Reading3418610260
6Sheff Wed3417710958
7Fulham33141181753
8Norwich34157121152
9Preston34141010552
10Barnsley3414812450
11Derby3413912548
12Cardiff3413714-246
13Brentford3312714243
14Birmingham34111013-1343
15Aston Villa34101212-542
16Ipswich34101212-742
17QPR3411716-1140
18Nottm Forest3410717-1237
19Burton349916-1336
20Wolves329815-535
21Bristol City349619-833
22Blackburn338916-1233
23Wigan3471017-1031
24Rotherham344525-4517
View full Championship table

