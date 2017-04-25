Championship
Wolves0Huddersfield1

Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-1 Huddersfield Town

Izzy Brown
Izzy Brown returned to the Huddersfield Town starting line-up after a hamstring injury

Izzy Brown's strike was enough to give Huddersfield Town a narrow victory at Wolves and secure the Terriers a Championship play-off spot.

Brown curled home in the first half, his fifth Terriers goal, as David Wagner's side moved eight points clear of seventh with two games to play.

Wolves came close when Dave Edwards hit the post as the hosts were frustrated.

Terriers sub Collin Quaner missed a number of chances to extend his side's lead, but the Yorkshire side held on.

At one stage of the season Huddersfield had looked to be automatic promotion contenders but a run of two wins in seven games allowed Newcastle to take advantage and beat Preston on Monday to secure their Premier League place next season.

However, the Terriers had the chance to be the first Championship side this season to seal a play-off place with victory in the West Midlands.

Chelsea loanee Brown's low strike past keeper Harry Burgoyne, a late replacement for Andy Lonergan, was the high point of a drab first half.

Visiting keeper Danny Ward did have to deny Edwards in the first half, and had to be at his best to keep out Andreas Weimann's effort before Edwards could only fire the rebound against the woodwork.

Wagner's side had the opportunity to increase their advantage, but Quaner was wasteful. He fired wide from six yards, shot straight at youngster Burgoyne and took too long to decide when well-placed to allow a defender to block his strike.

But Town's 25th win of the season - the 22nd with a single-goal margin - is enough to take them up to third place and put them in pole position for a home second leg in the play-offs.

Huddersfield
David Wagner brought his Huddersfield Town players into a huddle after the final whistle at Molineux
Huddersfield
Since Huddersfield were promoted to the Championship in 2012, they have not finished in the top half of the table

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "You cannot imagine how big this achievement is. The journey marches on into the play-offs.

"I'm happy for the chairman and everyone at this football club. We've all worked so hard to make this happen.

"We will now make the right decisions in the next two games to keep everybody fresh for the play-offs. Today we celebrate.

"We got together at the end to show our unbelievable togetherness for the fans. I'm very happen for them."

Line-ups

Wolves

  • 21Lonergan
  • 18Iorfa
  • 6Batth
  • 5Stearman
  • 3Silvio
  • 19Price
  • 4Edwards
  • 64Marshall
  • 55Gibbs-White
  • 63Weimann
  • 22Bödvarsson

Substitutes

  • 8Saville
  • 9Dicko
  • 10Mason
  • 11Graham
  • 16Coady
  • 30Hause
  • 31Burgoyne

Huddersfield

  • 1Ward
  • 14Cranie
  • 44Hefele
  • 26Schindler
  • 15Löwe
  • 6Hogg
  • 10Mooy
  • 7Scannell
  • 37Brown
  • 17van La Parra
  • 21Wells

Substitutes

  • 4Whitehead
  • 5Hudson
  • 8Billing
  • 11Bunn
  • 12Holmes-Dennis
  • 13Coleman
  • 23Quaner
Referee:
Tim Robinson

