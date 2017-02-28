Manchester City v Huddersfield Town

Neither Manchester City nor Huddersfield have conceded a goal in this year's FA Cup

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City defender Gael Clichy is likely to be available after a back problem for Wednesday's FA Cup replay.

Vincent Kompany remains unavailable but is close to a return to fitness.

Huddersfield will again be without midfielder Aaron Mooy, who is ineligible against his parent club.

Sean Scannell and Harry Bunn are both back in training and could feature but Nahki Wells is a doubt with an ankle problem, while Christopher Schindler and Kasey Palmer are injured.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Simon Brotherton: "Huddersfield's priority is undoubtedly promotion to the Premier League, but their squad proved strong enough not only to force this replay but also prevent City from scoring.

"That's something only Barcelona, Tottenham, Manchester United, Liverpool and Everton had previously managed this season.

"Manchester City still have an eye on other competitions too, not least the Champions League, but with Chelsea and Manchester United drawn together in the last eight, the FA Cup offers their best chance of a trophy in Pep Guardiola's first season in charge.

"Both teams would surely fancy their chances in a quarter-final tie at Middlesbrough."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola: "Tomorrow is a final. Sometimes the teams at the top of the Championship are better than teams in the Premier League. They are so professional."

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "To play this game, with this good run we are on, in a different competition, gives you a special feeling for this game because you can really play with freedom.

"It's an extraordinary occasion, which everybody can be excited about and we should transform this into a good performance."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The teams have met in two previous FA Cup ties, with Manchester City winning both, although they needed two replays in the most recent meeting in 1988.

Huddersfield's club record defeat is the 10-1 loss to Manchester City in Division Two in November 1987.

Manchester City

City are unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions (W5, D2).

They have won just one of their last four FA Cup games against lower league opposition (D1, L2).

Pep Guardiola has never been knocked out of a cup competition by lower league opposition in his managerial career.

Yaya Toure has scored in both rounds of the FA Cup so far this season.

Huddersfield Town