BBC Sport - FA Cup: Theo Walcott scores 100th Arsenal goal
Walcott scores 100th Arsenal goal
- From the section Football
Theo Walcott scores his 100th goal for Arsenal as he doubles the Gunners' lead in their FA Cup fifth-round tie against non-league Sutton United at Gander Green Lane.
MATCH REPORT: Sutton United 0-2 Arsenal
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fifth round here.
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup Highlights
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired