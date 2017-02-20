BBC Sport - FA Cup: Lucas Perez puts Arsenal ahead against non-league Sutton

Perez puts Arsenal ahead against Sutton

Lucas Perez gives Arsenal the lead in their FA Cup fifth-round tie against non-league Sutton United at Gander Green Lane.

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fifth round here.

Available to UK users only.

