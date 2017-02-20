BBC Sport - Monaco v Manchester City: Pep Guardiola fears French club's 'killer' strikers

Guardiola fears Monaco's 'killer' strikers

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola fears Monaco's "killer" strikers Radamel Falcao and Valere Germain when the two sides meet in Tuesday's Champions League last 16 first leg.

WATCH MORE: Best goals from round five of the FA Cup

Top videos

Video

Guardiola fears Monaco's 'killer' strikers

Video

Fifth Round

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Gestede, Graham & other great FA Cup goals

Video

Discover the Sutton dressing room awaiting Arsenal

Video

Watch some amazing Slam Dunks

Video

Highlights: Blackburn 1-2 Man Utd

Video

How Lincoln City became FA Cup legends

Video

Drone captures Siberia extreme ice race

  • From the section News
Video

Nicholl defends funding cuts to seven UK sports

  • From the section Sport
Video

Highlights: Fulham 0-3 Tottenham

Video

Hirsher wins slalom gold as GB's Ryding misses out

Video

Blackburn were brilliant & brave - Mourinho

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp
CAMP

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired