Gareth Bale: Ryan Giggs cannot see Wales forward leaving Real Madrid

Gareth Bale scored his eighth goal of the season in Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Espanyol

Ryan Giggs does not see fellow Welshman Gareth Bale leaving Real Madrid to return to the Premier League in the near future.

Bale left Spurs for Madrid in an £85m world-record deal in September 2013.

The 27-year-old has been linked with Giggs' former club Manchester United in the past, but signed a new contract in October, which runs until 2022.

"He looks happy at Real Madrid. I don't think he's going anywhere at the moment," Giggs told BBC Wales Sport.

"From a fan's point of view, it would be great to see him back in the Premier League.

"The United fans would love to see him at Old Trafford. You talk about the big clubs and United is up there.

"While he's happy there [Madrid], I can't see him leaving."

Ryan Giggs (left) played alongside a young Gareth Bale during Wales' Euro 2008 qualifying campaign

Bale has won two Champions Leagues in his time with Real.

The Cardiff-born forward scored a superb goal on his comeback after almost three months out with an ankle injury as La Liga leaders Real Madrid beat Espanyol 2-0 on Saturday.

Bale 'lift' for Wales

Giggs said Bale's return to action is a "massive lift" for Wales for the World Cup qualifier against Group D leaders Republic of Ireland in Dublin on 24 March.

"You want to be going into that game with Gareth fully fit, scoring and playing well for Real Madrid," Giggs said.

"He's such a big player for Wales and the Republic of Ireland wouldn't want him turning up in Dublin that night.

"He's always the one that can make the difference. He's done it time and time again and when the pressure's on him to produce, he produces."

Giggs played alongside Bale when Wales lost 1-0 to the Irish in a Euro 2008 qualifier at Dublin's Croke Park in March 2007.

The Republic, managed by Martin O'Neill and assisted by Giggs' former United team-mate Roy Keane, are four points clear of third-placed Wales.

"The Republic, time and time again, come up with big results," Giggs said.

"There's a lot at stake and whoever wins that game will then have the confidence to push and try and qualify."

Ryan Giggs was Manchester United caretaker manager after David Moyes' departure in April 2014

'Swansea the form side'

Former Wales captain Giggs left his role as Manchester United assistant manager in July 2016 and held talks with Swansea City following Francesco Guidolin in October.

Giggs said he had not been approached by Swansea after Guidolin's successor Bob Bradley was sacked, with Paul Clement appointed.

Clement, who left his role as Bayern Munich assistant to take over at the Liberty Stadium, has inspired a revival to see them climb the table which has impressed Giggs.

"I know Paul relatively well and he's a good coach," Giggs said.

"He seems to have changed things and they look a different team.

"He's managed to get them out of the relegation zone playing good football. They look the form side down there at the moment."