BBC Sport - FA Cup: Sutton United 0-2 Arsenal highlights
Highlights: Sutton Utd 0-2 Arsenal
- From the section Football
Arsenal reach the FA Cup quarter-finals as goals from Lucas Perez and Theo Walcott end non-league Sutton United's run in the competition.
MATCH REPORT: Sutton United 0-2 Arsenal
Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fifth round here.
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup Highlights
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired