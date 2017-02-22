Europa League - Round of 32 - 2nd Leg
Tottenham20:05KAA Gent
Venue: Wembley Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur v KAA Gent (Thur)

Harry Kane
Tottenham have only won three of their last seven matches in all competitions, with two of those victories coming in the FA Cup

Tottenham will be without left-back Danny Rose and midfielder Erik Lamela for Thursday's Europa League last-32 second-leg tie against Gent at Wembley.

Rose has missed four matches after injuring his knee in January's 0-0 draw with Sunderland, while Lamela has been absent since October with a hip injury.

The game starts at 20:05 GMT and Spurs trail 1-0 after the first leg, but have never lost to a Belgian team at home.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino said the game was "another final at Wembley".

He added: "We need to use all our energy to find a way to the next round.

"Danny continues to recover and rehabilitate, but remains a number of weeks away from full training.

"Erik is making progress and is now working on the field. No date is yet confirmed for a return to full training and his recovery continues to be monitored."

Spurs need to make Wembley feel like home

Harry Kane at Wembley
Harry Kane has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season, including a hat-trick on Sunday against Fulham in the fifth round of the FA Cup

Thursday's game at Wembley is sold out and striker Harry Kane believes Spurs have to try to make the national stadium their home.

Spurs have until the end of March to confirm whether they will play all their home matches at Wembley next season, with the plan to move back into their redeveloped stadium at the start of the 2018-19 campaign.

"We don't know what we are doing next season, so we want to make it as good for us as possible and win as many games as we can there and get that confidence going," said the 23-year-old.

"The more we play there, the further we will be going in competitions. It is important we try to do that."

Kane's hat-trick helped the North London club to their first win in four games with a 3-0 win over Fulham in the FA Cup on Sunday.

"Everyone is calling it a blip," he said. "It is one game away to Liverpool that we lost and away at Gent, but that is one we can turn around.

"If we win on Thursday it makes it a lot sweeter and it doesn't seem as bad.

"Obviously we are not going to play the whole season perfectly - there are going to be ups and downs. It is about limiting them and hopefully we are on the up for the rest of the season."

