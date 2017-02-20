Mark Clattenburg: Referee on Premier League duty despite Saudi announcement

Clattenburg had been expected to leave his role before the next round of Premier League fixtures

Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has been named among the match officials for this weekend's fixtures.

Clattenburg, 41, is to become the new head of referees in Saudi Arabia and was expected to leave immediately.

However, the Premier League has confirmed he will take charge of Saturday's match between West Brom and Bournemouth at The Hawthorns.

Clattenburg, a Fifa referee since 2006, is widely considered to be one of the best officials in world football.

He took charge of the Euro 2016 final, the Champions League final and the FA Cup final last season.