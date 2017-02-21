Paul Clement: Swansea face 'big task' at Premier League leaders Chelsea

Paul Clement has been Carlo Ancelotti's assistant at Chelsea, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich

Swansea City manager Paul Clement is relishing his return to former club Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday

Clement spent two spells with Chelsea's coaching staff, including a spell as Carlo Ancelotti's assistant.

Chelsea are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League while Swansea have climbed up to 15th in the table under Clement.

"It is a big task for us," Clement told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"We went to Liverpool with a very positive attitude and also Manchester City, where we were very close to getting something as well.

"We will approach this with the same mentality and try and execute the plan on Saturday."

Swansea won 3-2 at Anfield and were denied a point at Manchester City by Gabriel Jesus' last minute winner at the Etihad Stadium.

Antonio Conte was Italy head coach before joining Chelsea ahead of the 2016-17 season

Clement was recognised for Swansea's revival when he was named January's Premier League manager of the month, beating competition from Chelsea boss Antonio Conte among others.

Chelsea won the Premier League in 2010 when Clement was Ancelotti's assistant and the 45-year-old returns to Stamford Bridge for the first time since his departure in 2011.

"It is going to be a big day for us all and me included," Clement added.

"It is a club I have a lot of association with. I started to work back there in 1995 and had two spells with the club.

"It will be a nice moment, particularly if we get a good result there as well."

Clement's previous experience of Italian Conte came during his time as Ancelotti's assistant at Real Madrid when they faced Juventus in the Champions League.

"He has done a really good job at Chelsea," Clement said.

"They have looked really strong home and away with the new formation they are playing, there is a lot of confidence."