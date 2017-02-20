Manchester City v Monaco

Kompany has made just six appearances all season

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany will not face Monaco in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first-leg tie.

The Belgian defender, 30, is still recovering after injuring his knee against Crystal Palace in November.

City boss Pep Guardiola will decide on Tuesday whether to start Claudio Bravo or Willy Caballero in goal.

Monaco midfielder Gabriel Boschilia is out with the cruciate ligament injury that is set to sideline him for the rest of the season.

Falcao in form

Falcao struggled to make an impression during his time in England

Monaco top the Ligue 1 table and are the highest scoring team in any of Europe's main leagues, with 76 goals in 28 games.

Striker Radamel Falcao returns to England having scored 19 goals in 25 appearances in all competitions this season.

The Colombian, 31, scored four times in 29 appearances for Manchester United during the 2014-15 season, and just once at Chelsea the following campaign.

"Monaco are the most successful team in Europe in terms of scoring goals, so this is a tough draw," said Guardiola.

"We are looking forward to playing against them. They are a really good team."

Aguero's chance to shine?

Aguero scored a hat-trick against Borussia Monchengladbach in the group stage

With Gabriel Jesus out for up to three months after breaking a bone in his foot, Sergio Aguero is expected to keep his place in attack.

Aguero, 28, failed to make an impression as City were held to a goalless draw at Huddersfield in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.

However, the Argentine has scored 18 goals this season, including three in the Champions League, and Guardiola has reiterated his importance to his side.

"Sergio has enough experience," he said.

"We are going to talk with him like with all of his team-mates to convince him in these two games, 180 minutes, we are not going to be able to do our best performance because in this level it is so demanding in the Champions League.

"This is one of the most beautiful competitions to play in and we have to do our best."