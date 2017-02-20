Owen Coyle: Blackburn boss wants FA Cup performance to be maintained in league

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Blackburn 1-2 Man Utd

Blackburn Rovers boss Owen Coyle says they can use their performance in the FA Cup defeat by Manchester United as inspiration for Championship survival.

Rovers, 23rd in the second tier, led through Danny Graham before Marcus Rashford and Zlatan Ibrahimovic goals sealed the fifth-round tie for United.

"If we match that level of performance, game in, game out, we will have enough points for safety," Coyle said.

"If Manchester United had had an off-day, they would have been out."

A crowd of 23,130 watched Rovers take on their Premier League opponents - almost 5,000 more than their previous best attendance this season.

"The atmosphere generated was fantastic, it makes an unbelievable difference," Coyle added to BBC Radio Lancashire.

"It is important that everyone is a voice. When they get behind the players it makes such a difference.

"The players responded to the crowd roaring them on. There has been lots to be pleased about, we need to kick on."

Blackburn, three points from safety, travel to Burton Albion on Friday before three home games in a row against Derby, Wigan and Cardiff.

Coyle said they were "robbed blind" in their 2-1 defeat by Sheffield Wednesday in their last league game and that had motivated his players.

"We had to use that to move forward," the 50-year-old added. "If we put in the last two performances again on Friday and then the three games at home, we can capitalise on that."