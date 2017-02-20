Hearts: Tynecastle resurfacing work to begin this week

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro has been among the critics of the Tynecastle surface since it began to cut up

Hearts have confirmed that work will begin on resurfacing their Tynecastle pitch this week.

The surface has been heavily criticised in recent weeks after it began to cut up badly.

And club owner Ann Budge confirmed in a statement on the club's website that "work is scheduled to start this week."

"We are assured it will be completed well in time for our next home game against Ross County on Wednesday 1 March," she added.

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro has been among those to voice concerns over the playing surface, admitting it was hampering the passing style he is trying to implement at the club.

Hearts drew 1-1 with bottom-of-the-Premiership Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Tynecastle on Saturday.

"As many of you will have seen for yourselves, our pitch has deteriorated badly over the last few weeks," added Budge.

"While we knew that we would have to address the replacement of our now 19-year-old pitch sometime soon, we were hoping that it would see us through to the end of this season.

"However, having carefully monitored the issues and having consulted a number of experts in this field, we have taken the decision to address the problem now."