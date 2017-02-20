Women's FA Cup: Arsenal Ladies to host Tottenham in fifth round

Arsenal Ladies won the Women's FA Cup for a record 14th time in 2016

Holders Arsenal Ladies will host Tottenham in the fifth round of the Women's FA Cup when top-flight sides enter at the last-16 stage.

Spurs, one of only two sides from below the Women's Super League left in this season's competition knocked out Brighton of WSL 2 on Sunday.

There will also be a Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton, plus two all-WSL 1 matches.

All the fifth-round ties are scheduled to be played on Sunday, 19 March.

Champions Manchester City will host fellow-top-flight side Reading, while Notts County host Yeovil in the other all-WSL 1 meeting.

Chelsea, winners in 2015, will be at home to WSL 2 side Doncaster Rovers Belles, while Birmingham City - who finished fourth in WSL 1 last term - will host West Midlands counterparts West Brom, who play in the third tier.

The fifth-round draw in full

Notts County Ladies v Yeovil Town Ladies

Liverpool Ladies v Everton Ladies

Arsenal Ladies v Tottenham Hotspur Ladies

Sunderland Ladies v Aston Villa Ladies

Birmingham City Ladies v West Bromwich Albion Women

Bristol City Women v Millwall Lionesses

Manchester City Women v Reading Women

Chelsea Ladies v Doncaster Rovers Belles