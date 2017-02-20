Paul McCarthy: Former Brighton, Wycombe & Oxford Utd defender dies

Paul McCarthy made 259 appearances for Wycombe Wanderers

Former Brighton, Wycombe Wanderers and Oxford United defender Paul McCarthy has died at the age of 45.

McCarthy began his career at Brighton and made more than 200 appearances before joining Wycombe in 1996.

He spent seven years at Adams Park, and was a member of the team that reached the FA Cup semi-finals in 2001, scoring in the quarter-final against Leicester.

McCarthy later went on to play for Oxford and Ebbsfleet United, where he lifted the 2008 FA Trophy.