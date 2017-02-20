Paul McCarthy: Former Brighton, Wycombe & Oxford Utd defender dies

Paul McCarthy
Paul McCarthy made 259 appearances for Wycombe Wanderers

Former Brighton, Wycombe Wanderers and Oxford United defender Paul McCarthy has died at the age of 45.

McCarthy began his career at Brighton and made more than 200 appearances before joining Wycombe in 1996.

He spent seven years at Adams Park, and was a member of the team that reached the FA Cup semi-finals in 2001, scoring in the quarter-final against Leicester.

McCarthy later went on to play for Oxford and Ebbsfleet United, where he lifted the 2008 FA Trophy.

Roy Essandoh and Paul McCarthy
Paul McCarthy (right) celebrates at the final whistle after scoring the first goal in Wycombe's 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final win at Leicester, alongside fellow goalscorer Roy Essandoh

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

CAMP

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp
CAMP

Fit For Sport Feb Half Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired