Wales want Robert Page as their new Under-21 manager

Robert Page was succeeded at Northampton Town by former Newport County boss Justin Edinburgh

Robert Page is the Football Association of Wales' (FAW) number one target to be the new manager of the Under-21 and intermediate age group teams.

Page has been interviewed by the FAW, but no contract has been signed yet.

The 42-year-old is currently first team coach at Championship club Nottingham Forest after he was sacked by League One side Northampton Town in January.

The former Cardiff City and Watford defender was capped 41 times by Wales in a 10-year international career.

If he takes over, Page will succeed Geraint Williams whose contract was not renewed by the FAW when it expired last year.

The former Derby and Ipswich midfielder had been in charge since 2012.