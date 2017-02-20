Scottish Gossip: Real Madrid join Dembele chase, Tierney, Rangers, Hearts

Football gossip

Spanish giants Real Madrid have added their name to the list of clubs tracking Celtic striker Moussa Dembele. Madrid have asked the Scottish Premiership leaders to inform them of any moves for the 20-year-old Frenchman, with Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool also in the hunt. (Daily Record)

Celtic defender Kieran Tierney feared the worst following what he describes as a "horrible" challenge from Motherwell's Ryan Bowman. The 19-year-old left-back suffered a cut on his knee as a result and is convinced the Well man deserved more than the yellow card he was shown for the offence. (Scottish Sun)

Former top flight referee Charlie Richmond agrees with Tierney that Bowman should have seen red for the tackle. (Daily Record)

Manager Brendan Rodgers wants a new pitch laid at Celtic Park as he believes the current one is not in good enough condition for the style his side are trying to play. (Various)

Celtic's Kieran Tierney looked to be in trouble after the challenge from Motherwell's Ryan Bowman

Interim Rangers manager Graeme Murty says the 2-1 defeat away to Dundee on Sunday - the club's first loss at Dens Park in the league in 25 years - was "not acceptable" but he believes there are "enough characters" in the squad to turn things around. (Scottish Daily Express)

And Murty says the Rangers fans deserve better than what the players produced in Dundee on Sunday, as they slipped six points behind Aberdeen in the race for second spot in the Premiership. (Scotsman)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes reckons his side's come-from-behind 2-1 win at Kilmarnock proves they have the mentality to maintain their recent form and seal second place in the table. (Daily Record)

Dundee manager Paul Hartley wants his players to repeat the performance they produced against Rangers, in terms of the work-rate and energy levels, in every game they play. (Various)

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro says the poor state of the Tynecastle pitch has been affecting is side's performances, following Saturday's 1-1 draw with Inverness Caledonian Thistle. (The Herald)

The Gorgie club are expected to begin work laying a new surface today. (Daily Record)

Scottish athlete Laura Muir ran the second-fastest indoor 1000m in history at the weekend

Former Falkirk boss Gary Holt has approached Kilmarnock about their vacant manager's post. (Various)

Cowdenbeath player Dean Brett admits to having a gambling problem after confessing he bet against his own team. (Scottish Sun)

Other gossip

Rugby stars Sean Maitland and Mark Bennett could be set to join Scotland's ever-growing list of Six Nations injury absentees. (Various)

Glasgow Warriors boss Gregor Townsend has called on his side to show more physicality, following their Pro-12 defeat to Ulster. (Scottish Sun)

Scottish runner Laura Muir says she is in the form of her life after claiming a new indoor 1000m British and European record on Saturday. (Various)

Scottish golfer Paul Lawrie was delighted that his first win in four years came with his son watching on closely. Lawrie, who finished fourth alongside son Michael in the team event, won the pro-am at Fancourt in South Africa for the 13th victory of his career, securing a spot at the World Golf Championship in the process. (Scotsman)