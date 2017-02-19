French Ligue 1
Paris St G0Toulouse0

Paris Saint Germain 0-0 Toulouse

Edinson Cavani
Edinson Cavani went closest for the Ligue 1 defending champions

Paris St-Germain failed to replicate their midweek display against Barcelona as they were held at home by Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The champions, who beat Barca 4-0 at Parc de Princes on Tuesday, struggled to break down the seventh-place side.

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani was closest to scoring when he struck the post in the second half.

Coach Unai Emery's side retake second spot from Nice on goal difference; three points behind leaders Monaco.

Line-ups

Paris St G

  • 1Trapp
  • 19Aurier
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3KimpembeBooked at 17mins
  • 17Maxwell
  • 24NkunkuSubstituted forVerrattiat 45'minutes
  • 8Motta
  • 25Rabiot
  • 7Lucas MouraSubstituted forBen Arfaat 78'minutes
  • 9Cavani
  • 23DraxlerSubstituted forPastoreat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Verratti
  • 10Pastore
  • 12Meunier
  • 14Matuidi
  • 15Ganchinho Guedes
  • 16Areola
  • 21Ben Arfa

Toulouse

  • 40Lafont
  • 2AmianBooked at 38mins
  • 5Diop
  • 6Jullien
  • 29Moubandje
  • 27BlinSubstituted forYagoat 61'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 25PiSubstituted fordo Rosário Calmonat 56'minutes
  • 15Jean
  • 10TrejoSubstituted forToivonenat 81'minutes
  • 9BraithwaiteBooked at 49mins
  • 39Delort

Substitutes

  • 1Goicoechea
  • 11Toivonen
  • 12Sylla
  • 19do Rosário Calmon
  • 20Yago
  • 21Durmaz
  • 24Ninkov
Referee:
Mikael Lesage

Match Stats

Home TeamParis St GAway TeamToulouse
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home14
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away2
Fouls
Home11
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Toulouse 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Toulouse 0.

Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain).

Ola Toivonen (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hatem Ben Arfa (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by François Moubandje (Toulouse).

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Thiago Motta tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.

Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ola Toivonen (Toulouse).

Attempt missed. Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Serge Aurier.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match François Moubandje (Toulouse) because of an injury.

Foul by Thiago Motta (Paris Saint Germain).

Andy Delort (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).

Andy Delort (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Christopher Jullien.

Substitution

Substitution, Toulouse. Ola Toivonen replaces Óscar Trejo.

Offside, Toulouse. Christopher Jullien tries a through ball, but Óscar Trejo is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Christopher Jullien (Toulouse) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Óscar Trejo with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Hatem Ben Arfa replaces Lucas Moura.

Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Óscar Trejo (Toulouse).

Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Somália (Toulouse).

Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

Corentin Jean (Toulouse) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Thiago Motta (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Andy Delort (Toulouse).

Booking

Steeve Yago (Toulouse) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steeve Yago (Toulouse).

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Javier Pastore replaces Julian Draxler.

Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Paris Saint Germain).

Attempt blocked. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Moura with a cross.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by François Moubandje.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Issa Diop.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Monaco2618535259
2Paris St G2617543256
3Nice2616822256
4Lyon25141101843
5Saint-Étienne2610971039
6Marseille261169439
7Bordeaux261097139
8Toulouse269710334
9Guingamp269710-334
10Rennes26899-633
11Montpellier268810-532
12Angers268612-1130
13Nantes258611-1530
14Lille268513-829
15Metz258611-2028
16Dijon266911-527
17Nancy257612-1527
18Caen257414-1825
19Bastia255812-1123
20Lorient266416-2522
View full French Ligue 1 table

