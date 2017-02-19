Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Toulouse 0.
Paris Saint Germain 0-0 Toulouse
Paris St-Germain failed to replicate their midweek display against Barcelona as they were held at home by Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Sunday.
The champions, who beat Barca 4-0 at Parc de Princes on Tuesday, struggled to break down the seventh-place side.
Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani was closest to scoring when he struck the post in the second half.
Coach Unai Emery's side retake second spot from Nice on goal difference; three points behind leaders Monaco.
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 0, Toulouse 0.
Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain).
Ola Toivonen (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Hatem Ben Arfa (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by François Moubandje (Toulouse).
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Thiago Motta tries a through ball, but Edinson Cavani is caught offside.
Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ola Toivonen (Toulouse).
Attempt missed. Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Serge Aurier.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match François Moubandje (Toulouse) because of an injury.
Foul by Thiago Motta (Paris Saint Germain).
Andy Delort (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
Andy Delort (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Christopher Jullien.
Substitution
Substitution, Toulouse. Ola Toivonen replaces Óscar Trejo.
Offside, Toulouse. Christopher Jullien tries a through ball, but Óscar Trejo is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Christopher Jullien (Toulouse) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Óscar Trejo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Hatem Ben Arfa replaces Lucas Moura.
Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Óscar Trejo (Toulouse).
Javier Pastore (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Somália (Toulouse).
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Corentin Jean (Toulouse) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Thiago Motta (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Andy Delort (Toulouse).
Booking
Steeve Yago (Toulouse) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steeve Yago (Toulouse).
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Javier Pastore replaces Julian Draxler.
Attempt missed. Adrien Rabiot (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Paris Saint Germain).
Attempt blocked. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Moura with a cross.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by François Moubandje.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Issa Diop.