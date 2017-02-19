Paris Saint Germain 0-0 Toulouse

From the section

Edinson Cavani went closest for the Ligue 1 defending champions

Paris St-Germain failed to replicate their midweek display against Barcelona as they were held at home by Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

The champions, who beat Barca 4-0 at Parc de Princes on Tuesday, struggled to break down the seventh-place side.

Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani was closest to scoring when he struck the post in the second half.

Coach Unai Emery's side retake second spot from Nice on goal difference; three points behind leaders Monaco.