BBC Sport - FA Cup: Blackburn were brilliant and brave - Jose Mourinho
Blackburn were brilliant & brave - Mourinho
- From the section Football
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says his side had to work hard to beat "brave" Championship strugglers Blackburn 2-1 in the FA Cup fifth round.
