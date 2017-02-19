BBC Sport - FA Cup: Blackburn were brilliant and brave - Jose Mourinho

Blackburn were brilliant & brave - Mourinho

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says his side had to work hard to beat "brave" Championship strugglers Blackburn 2-1 in the FA Cup fifth round.

MATCH REPORT: Blackburn 1-2 Manchester United

