BBC Sport - FA Cup: Zlatan Ibrahimovic slots home late Man Utd goal at Blackburn
Ibrahimovic slots home for Man Utd
Zlatan Ibrahimovic latches on to fellow substitute Paul Pogba's pass to slot Manchester United in front late on in their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.
