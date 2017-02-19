Zlatan Ibrahimovic latches on to fellow substitute Paul Pogba's pass to slot Manchester United in front late on in their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

MATCH REPORT:

Watch all the best action from the FA Cup fifth round here.

FA PEOPLE'S CUP: Sign up for free five-a-side competition – entries close midnight on Sunday!

Available to UK users only.