Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores a late winner as holders Manchester United booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory over Championship side Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.

MATCH REPORT: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Manchester United

