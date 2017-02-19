BBC Sport - FA Cup: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Manchester United highlights
Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores a late winner as holders Manchester United booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 2-1 victory over Championship side Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park.
MATCH REPORT: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Manchester United
