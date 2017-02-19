BBC Sport - FA Cup: Marcus Rashford equalises for Manchester United with cool finish
Rashford equalises for Man Utd
- From the section Football
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford beats goalkeeper Jason Steele to cancel out Danny Graham's opener in their FA Cup fifth-round tie at Blackburn Rovers.
