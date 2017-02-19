Neil Warnock: Cardiff City manager realistic over play-off hopes

Junior Hoilett (centre) scored Cardiff's second goal in their 5-0 win over Rotherham United

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock has played down his side's play-off hopes despite a third Championship win in a row.

The Bluebirds are 12th in the table and 13 points off the play-offs after a 5-0 hammering of Rotherham United.

But Warnock remains pragmatic about his team's chances with 13 games of the campaign remaining.

"You can't stop people dreaming, it's just I'm more of a realist at my age," he said.

Cardiff were second bottom of the table when former QPR and Sheffield United boss Warnock succeeded Paul Trollope in October 2016.

Warnock has inspired a revival which has seen Cardiff move into the top half of the table with the win over Rotherham coming after away victories at Leeds and Derby.

"It's been a fabulous week - probably one of the best in my career," Warnock added.

"You look at the quality of the teams we played away.

"We know how difficult this league is - you can't keep winning and winning and winning.

"If we lose the next seven we might be in relegation trouble. The glass is either half full or half empty.

Cardiff next host a Fulham side on Saturday who won 2-1 at Cardiff City Stadium in the FA Cup third round in January.

Slavisa Jokanovic's side, who are eighth in the Championship, were knocked out of the FA Cup by Spurs on Sunday.

"They battered us in the FA Cup," Warnock reflected. "I'm hoping we can give them a better game. I'm looking forward to it."