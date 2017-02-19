Spanish La Liga
Barcelona2Leganés1

Barcelona 2-1 Leganes

Unai Lopez
Unai Lopez's goal looked set to earn Leganes - promoted last May - a point at the Nou Camp

Lionel Messi's 90th-minute penalty saw off the challenge of gutsy Leganes and spared Barcelona from a second successive embarrassing result.

The champions underwhelmed again after Tuesday's 4-0 Champions League defeat at Paris St-Germain and had keeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen to thank for a string of great saves.

Messi gave Barca an early lead, before Unai Lopez fired in the equaliser.

The Barcelona forward then slammed in the late winner from the spot.

Victory sees the Catalan giants move two points above Sevilla into second place in La Liga. They have 51 points, one fewer than leaders Real Madrid who have two games in hand.

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 20Sergi
  • 23Umtiti
  • 24Mathieu
  • 19DigneSubstituted forAlbaat 81'minutes
  • 4Rakitic
  • 21André GomesSubstituted forIniestaat 80'minutes
  • 12RafinhaSubstituted forD Suárezat 80'minutes
  • 10Messi
  • 9L SuárezBooked at 46mins
  • 11Neymar

Substitutes

  • 3Piqué
  • 6D Suárez
  • 8Iniesta
  • 13Cillessen
  • 17Alcácer
  • 18Alba
  • 28Aleñá

Leganés

  • 13Herrerín
  • 2Román Triguero
  • 5MantovaniBooked at 55mins
  • 22SiovasBooked at 87minsSubstituted forInsúaat 87'minutes
  • 15Rico
  • 25El Zhar
  • 6Martín-Romo García-AdamezBooked at 90mins
  • 12MoránSubstituted forLópezat 65'minutes
  • 8Pires
  • 11SzymanowskiSubstituted forMachísat 70'minutes
  • 9Guerrero

Substitutes

  • 1Champagne
  • 7Machís
  • 10Bueno
  • 17Díaz
  • 18Insúa
  • 19López
  • 20Neves
Referee:
Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva
Attendance:
63,378

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamLeganés
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home13
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away18

Live Text

Match ends, Barcelona 2, Leganés 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Leganés 1.

Booking

Alberto (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alberto (Leganés).

Luis Suárez (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Martín Mantovani (Leganés).

Attempt missed. Nabil El Zhar (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Denis Suárez.

Foul by Neymar (Barcelona).

Nabil El Zhar (Leganés) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 2, Leganés 1. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Barcelona. Neymar draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Martín Mantovani (Leganés) after a foul in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Leganés. Pablo Insúa replaces Dimitrios Siovas.

Booking

Dimitrios Siovas (Leganés) is shown the yellow card.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Iago Herrerín (Leganés) because of an injury.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Tito.

Attempt saved. Gabriel Pires (Leganés) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Unai López with a cross.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Jordi Alba replaces Lucas Digne.

Hand ball by Denis Suárez (Barcelona).

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Andrés Iniesta replaces André Gomes.

Substitution

Substitution, Barcelona. Denis Suárez replaces Rafinha.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Martín Mantovani (Leganés).

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Lionel Messi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alberto (Leganés).

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 1, Leganés 1. Unai López (Leganés) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Darwin Machís.

Substitution

Substitution, Leganés. Darwin Machís replaces Alexander Szymanowski.

Foul by Jeremy Mathieu (Barcelona).

Guerrero (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Rafinha (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Leganés. Unai López replaces Erik Morán.

Neymar (Barcelona) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Tito (Leganés).

Attempt missed. Alexander Szymanowski (Leganés) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nabil El Zhar.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

Attempt missed. Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Neymar.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Real Madrid2116413852
2Barcelona2315624451
3Sevilla2315441849
4Atl Madrid2313642445
5Real Sociedad231328441
6Villarreal2310941539
7Eibar231058535
8Ath Bilbao231058035
9Celta Vigo221039033
10Espanyol23887-132
11Alavés23797-630
12Las Palmas22778-228
13Real Betis226610-1324
14Malaga22589-723
15Valencia226511-923
16Deportivo La Coruña224711-919
17Leganés234613-2318
18Sporting Gijón234415-2216
19Granada233713-2816
20Osasuna231715-2810
View full Spanish La Liga table

