BBC Sport - FA Cup: Harry Kane completes hat-trick for Tottenham at Fulham
Kane completes hat-trick with cool finish
- From the section Football
Tottenham striker Harry Kane rifles home to seal his hat-trick in the FA Cup fifth round tie against Fulham at Craven Cottage.
