Serie A: Pescara, Napoli, Inter Milan, Sampdoria, Udinese

Pescara remain at the bottom of Serie A despite their win

New coach Zdenek Zeman led Pescara to their first win since August - a stunning 5-0 victory over Genoa.

Zeman, who led Pescara to promotion to Serie A in 2012 before joining Roma, returned to the club this week following the sacking of Massimo Oddo.

His impact was immediate as Serie A's bottom club raced into a 3-0 lead before half time and added the gloss to a handsome win in the second.

Napoli moved up to second in the table with a 3-1 win at Chievo.

After Lorenzo Insigne had given them the lead, Marek Hamsik scored to move within three goals of equalling Diego Maradona's record tally of 115 for the club.

Piotr Zielinskini made it 3-0 before Riccardo Meggiorini scored a consolation for the home side.

The win moves Napoli a point ahead of Roma, who host Torino later on Sunday, and nine points behind leaders Juventus.

Zeman begins to repay his 'debt'

The story of the day, though, belonged to Pescara and their returning coach.

Czech Zeman, 69, claimed this week that he "owed" the club something having left them for the first of his two spells at Roma four and a half years ago.

Genoa's Lucas Orban deflected an Alberto Cerri shot in to his own net to give Pescara the lead before Gianluca Caprari and Ahmad Benali put the home side in complete control.

Caprari got his second in the 81st minute before Cerri sealed the rout in the closing stages.

It was only Pescara's second win of the season and their first since a 3-0 success at Sassuolo.

They remain rooted to the bottom on 12 points, 10 adrift of fourth-from-bottom Empoli.

Elsewhere, Gabriel Barbosa's 81st-minute goal gave Inter Milan a 1-0 win at Bologna, Gregoire Defrel scored twice as Sassuolo came from behind to win at Udinese, while Fabio Quagliarella cancelled out Mauricio Isla's opener as Sampdoria drew 1-1 with Cagliari.